Wheat Showing Modest Friday Gains

Wheat are getting some help from a sharply lower US dollar index, as contracts are up across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures are up 2 to 5 cents on the day. Kansas City HRW contracts are 2 to 5 cents higher. MPLS spring wheat is up 5 to 7 cents.

The French wheat crop is estimated a 50% good to excellent according to the latest release from the FrenchAgriMer. Harvest was listed at 67% complete, up 26 percentage points from the 41% last week.

The Russian wheat export tax has been dropped by 51% to 444.4 rubles per ton, as of August7.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.36 1/2, up 4 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.60 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.58 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.74 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat is at $5.93 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat is at $6.13 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

