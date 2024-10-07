News & Insights

Wheat Showing Mixed Action on Monday AM Trade

October 07, 2024 — 08:19 am EDT

The wheat complex is mixed across the exchanges on Monday morning, with the soft wheat the firmest. Futures saw lower trade across all three exchanges on Friday, to close the week on a lower note. Chicago SRW futures were down 8 1/2 to 13 3/4 cents across the board, as December held onto a 9 ¾ cent weekly gain. KC HRW contracts were 11 to 13 3/4 cents lower on the day, with Dec settling the week with a 21 ¼ cent rally. MPLS spring wheat was down 6 to 7 3/4 cents on the session, with Dec up 30 ¼ cents this week.\

Money managers in Chicago wheat were trimming 3,516 contracts from their net short as of 10/1 to 22,953 contracts, which is the smallest net short in nearly 2 years. In KC wheat they pared back 4,676 contracts to a net short of 15,270 contracts.

The FranceAgriMer pegged the country’s soft wheat crop at 1% planted as of September 30.

 

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.89 3/4, down 13 3/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.12 3/4, down 13 3/4 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.98, down 13 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.14 1/2, down 13 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.38 1/2, down 7 3/4 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.60, down 7 1/4 cents, currently down 4 cents

