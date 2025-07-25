Wheat Showing Mixed Action on Friday

Wheat is trading mixed on Friday, with winter wheat contracts lower and spring wheat higher. The wheat complex posted mixed trade on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures were steady to a penny higher at the close. KC contracts were the strong point for the complex, up 3 to 5 cents higher. MPLS spring wheat saw weakness on Thursday, with contracts down 2 to 3 cents.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed a marketing year high 712,179 MT in wheat sales for the week that ended on July 17, which was 44.06% above the week prior and more than double the same week last year. Indonesia was the top buyer of 117,200 MT, with Taiwan in for 92,100 MT, and 86,500 MT to Mexico.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The final results for the spring wheat tour estimated the North Dakota yield at 49.0 bpa, which is below the 54.5.7 bpa average last year, but above the 44.6 bpa 5-year average.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 85,200 MT of wheat from the US on Friday morning. FranceAgriMer estimates the soft wheat harvest at 86% complete, up from 71% last week.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.41 1/2, up 1 cent, currently down 3 ½ cents

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.61 1/4, unch, currently down 3 ¼ cents

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.28 1/2, up 5 cents, currently down 2 ¾ cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.49 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents, currently down 2 ¾ cents

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.86 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents, currently up ½ cent

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.07 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 1 ¼ cents

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.