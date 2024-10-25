Wheat Showing Friday Morning Losses

Wheat futures are posting marginal losses to kick off the Friday session. The wheat complex saw some slight strength across the three markets into Thursday’s close. Chicago SRW futures were fractionally to 3 cents higher on the day in most contracts, with a few deferreds down ¼ cent. KC HRW contracts were up ½ to 1 ½ cents in the nearbys and steady to ¼ cent lower in the back months. MPLS spring wheat posted gains of 1 to 2 ½ cents.

Weekly Export Sales data was out on Thursday morning, with export bookings for wheat at 532,885 MT, up 5.71% from last week and in the higher side of the trade estimates of 350,000 to 650,000 MT. The top buyer was Mexico of 169,600 MT, with South Korea purchasing 86,000 MT and unknown destinations in for 80,500 MT.

Russia is proposing a new international grain exchange among the BRICS countries. The plan released in this week’s summit would take several years to get put into place

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.81 1/2, up 3 cents, currently down 8 cents

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.00 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 7 1/2 cents

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.87, up 1 1/2 cents, currently down 7 cents

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.01 1/4, up 1 cent, currently down 6 1/2 cents

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.18, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 5 1/2 cents

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.39 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents, currently down 4 3/4 cents

