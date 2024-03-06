News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Selloff Continues through Wednesday

March 06, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Midday wheat prices are at or near their session lows with double digit losses across the domestic classes. Chicago futures are down by as much as 20 cents. KC wheat is 2.5% weaker so far. MGE wheat futures are down by 13 cents at midday. 

Wire sources showed Algeria booked between 850k and 900k MT of milling wheat. Ukraine’s March grain shipments were already 774k MT according to Ministry data. That compared to 641k MT during last year’s pace. Feb’s total was 5.8 MMT at +11.5% vs last year. 

Individual state reports saw crop conditions were down by 7 for TX and OK to 312 and 364, with KS down 3 to 338 on the Brugler500 scale.

Ahead of the WASDE report, trader expectations average to see USDA to tighten wheat stocks by 200k bushels to 657.8 million. That comes as some responses were for a cut of as much as 18 mbu and some were to see an increase of as much as 24 mbu. Global wheat carryout is expected to tighten by 1.3 MMT. 

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.45 3/4, down 17 3/4 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.31 1/4, down 19 3/4 cents,

May 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.53 1/2, down 15 3/4 cents,

May 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.42 1/2, down 13 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.