Wheat Selling Resuming on Monday Morning

Wheat futures are falling across the three markets, with double digit losses in the winter wheats. The market was mixed across the three exchanges on Friday with the soft wheat contracts holding up and the hard wheats the weakspot. Chicago SRW futures were mixed, with contracts anywhere form a penny higher to 1 ½ cents lower, as December was up 4 ½ cents on the week. KC HRW contracts were down 2 ½ to 4 ¾ cents on the day, with December down 2 ½ cents since last Friday. MPLS spring wheat was 4 ¾ to 6 ½ cents in the red on the day, with December closing the week with a net 2 cent loss over the 5 trading days.

USDA’s WASDE report from Friday morning showed minimal changes to the balance sheet. Imports were increased by 5 mbu, with a 2 mbu hike to food used. That helped to take the US stocks number just 3 mbu higher to 815 mbu.

World ending stocks were down just 0.15 MMT to 257.57 MMT. Russian production was down 0.5 to 81.5 MMT, with Argentina down the same to 17.5 MMT and EU 0.4 MMT tighter to 122.6 MMT.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report tallied the large managed money speculators in Chicago wheat at a net short of 30,781 contracts by November 5, a 391 contracts reduction on the week. In KC wheat they were busy adding to their net long by 4,920 contracts to 14,080 contracts.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.72 1/2, up 1 cent, currently down 13 cents

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.87 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents, currently down 12 cents

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.64 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents, currently down 11 1/2 cents

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.77 1/2, down 4 cents, currently down 10 1/2 cents

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.97 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents, currently down 9 3/4 cents

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.17 1/4, down 6 1/2 cents, currently down 7 1/4 cents

