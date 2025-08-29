Stocks

Wheat Sees Some Buying Ahead of Long Weekend

August 29, 2025 — 09:54 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex saw stronger trade on Friday across the three markets. CBT soft red wheat futures were up 5 to 7 3/4 cents at on Friday, as December was a dime higher this week. KC HRW futures were 4 to 6 cents in the green on the day, with December down 1 ¼ cents this week. MPLS spring wheat was 2 to 4 cents higher, as Dec fell by a dime on the week. The market will be closed on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday, with a normal open on Monday night for the Tuesday session. 

The Friday afternoon Commitment of Traders report showed spec funds slashing 16,545 contracts from their net short position in CBT wheat futures and options to 81,587 contracts as of Tuesday. In Kansas City wheat futures and options, they trimmed 2,699 contracts from their net short position to 48,681 contracts.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The next week is looking wet in much of the Southern Plains, with 1 to 3 inches in the forecast. The Northern Plains is looking a little drier in parts of ND, MT and the PNW, likely helping the spring wheat harvest to move along.

Thursday morning’s Export Sales report showed wheat sales (both shipped and unshipped) for the full marketing year at 12.152 MMT. That is 51% of the USDA projection and ahead of the 47% average sales pace. It is also the largest book of sales for this week since 2013/14.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.18, up 7 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.34 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $4.92 3/4, up 6 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.19 3/4, up 4 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.59 1/4, up 4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.80, up 2 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.