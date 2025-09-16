Stocks

Wheat Sees Rally on Tuesday with Weaker US Dollar

September 16, 2025 — 08:09 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex posted higher trade across the three markets on Tuesday. CBT soft red wheat futures posted 9 cent gains across the nearby contracts on Tuesday. KC HRW futures rallied 9 to 10 cents in the front months. MPLS spring wheat futures were up 4 to 5 cents at the close. A weaker US dollar index, down $0.635 was supportive to the complex.

Crop Progress data from NASS showed the US spring wheat crop at 94% harvested, which is 2% faster than normal. The winter wheat crop was listed at 11% planted, vs. the 13% 5-year average pace.

The French wheat crop is estimated at 33.3 MMT according to the country’s Farm Ministry, a 0.2 MMT increase from last month’s estimate. The European Commission pegs the EU wheat exports at 3.78 MMT from July to September 14, down 1.95 MMT from the same period last year.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.34, up 9 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.51 3/4, up 9 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.23 1/2, up 9 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.44 1/4, up 9 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.77 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.97 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

