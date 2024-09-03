Wheat Sees New Month Buying on Tuesday

Wheat futures came out of the Labor Day holiday with gains across the board. Chicago SRW futures were up 15 to 19 cents in the nearbys. KC HRW was 11 to 14 cents higher in the front months. MPLS spring wheat posted 4 to 8 cent gains on Tuesday.

USDA’s weekly Export Inspections report showed 577,944 MT (21.2 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week that ended on August 29. That was well above the same week last year and 5.18% above the same week last year. Mexico was the largest destination of 135,061 MT, with 112,672 MT headed to the Philippines. Marketing year shipments are 5.736 MMT (210.77 mbu) through 8/29, up 31.92% from last year.

Crop Progress data from NASS showed 70% of the US cotton crop harvested, in line with the 5-year average. The winter wheat crop was 2% planted by Sunday, even with the normal pace.

Wheat production out of Australia is pegged at 31.8 MMT according to ABAREA, up 2.7 MMT from their previous number.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.52, up 19 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.66 3/4, up 15 1/4 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.66 1/2, up 14 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.76 1/4, up 11 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.78 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.07 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

