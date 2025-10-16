Wheat Sees Mixed Action on Thursday

The wheat complex was mixed on Thursday, with the winter wheat contracts leading the bulls and spring wheat leading the bears. CBT soft red wheat futures were 3 to 4 cents higher on the Thursday session. KC HRW futures saw fractional gains at the Thursday close. MPLS spring wheat futures were 1 to 2 cents lower.

The next week is looking to see a drier pattern in the Southern Plains, allowing for planting to continue but limits soil moisture heading into winter. SRW areas are expected to see heavier 1-2 inch totals.

USDA will not release their weekly Export Sales report this week (set for Friday due to the Monday holiday) due to the government shutdown. Wheat sales are seen at 300,000 to 650,000 MT in the week of October 9.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.02 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.18 3/4, up 3 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $4.88 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.09, up 1/4 cent,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.50 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.69, down 1 3/4 cents,

