Wheat Sees Green to Close out the Day

Wheat futures closed out the Wednesday session in the higher side of unchanged. Chicago SRW futures closed with contracts up 6 cents across the front months. KC HRW posted 6 to 9 cent gains in the nearby contracts to close out the day. MPLS spring wheat saw 8 to 10 cent gains.

Export Sales estimates are running between 300,000 to 600,000 MT for all wheat export bookings during the week that ended on August 22. The report will be released on Thursday morning.

Canadian wheat production via a Statistics Canada report was updated this morning, with all wheat reported at 34.37 MMT, above the estimated 34.1 MMT. That was up 4.3% from last year. Much of that was due to durum, which was 47.3% larger at 6.022 MMT, with spring wheat down 0.7% at 25.351 MMT.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.14 1/4, up 6 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.41 1/2, up 6 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.44 3/4, up 6 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.55 3/4, up 9 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.54 1/2, up 8 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.83 3/4, up 9 1/2 cents,

