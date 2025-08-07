Wheat Sees a Bounce in KC on Wednesday

Wheat is showing very marginally mixed trade early on Wednesday. The wheat complex saw mixed action across the three exchanges on Wednesday, with spring wheat the weakest. Strength was led by the KC market, up 6 to 7 cents. CBT futures were fractionally higher across most contracts on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat was showing steady to 1 ½ cents lower.

Analysts are expecting to see between 350,000 and 600,000 MT of wheat sold in the week ending on July 31 in Thursday’s Export Sales report.

Another South Korean importer purchased 60,000 MT of wheat in a private deal overnight.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.08 1/2, up 1/4 cent,

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.29 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.11 1/2, up 7 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.32, up 6 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.69 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.92 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

