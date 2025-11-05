Stocks

Wheat Seeing Mixed Trade at Midday

November 05, 2025 — 08:06 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat market is trading with mixed action, as the winter wheats are holding higher. CBT soft red wheat futures are up another 1 to 2 cents at midday.  KC HRW futures are firm to 1 cent higher in the front months. MPLS spring wheat futures are trading with contracts steady to a penny lower across most contracts on Tuesday.

USDA’s Export Sales report will not be reported for the 6th week in a row, as the government shutdown enters record length. Traders are still estimating that exporters sold between 250,000 and 650,000 MT wheat in the week of 10/30.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.51 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.64 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.37, up 1/2 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.50, up 1 cent,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.56 1/4, down 1 cent,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.74 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.