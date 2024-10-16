News & Insights

Wheat Reverts Higher on Wednesday

October 16, 2024 — 07:28 pm EDT

The wheat complex posted gains across the three exchanges to close out Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures were up 1 1/4 to 5 1/2 cents on the day. KC HRW contracts were 3 to 5 3/4 cents higher on the session. MPLS spring wheat saw a recovery of 1 ¼ to 4 ¾ cents. 

Crop Progress data showed the winter wheat planting pace at 64% complete as of October 13, which is 2% back of the average pace. Emergence was pegged at 35% , vs. the 5-year average pace of 38%.

The FranceAgirMer expects the French soft wheat stocks to total 2.51 MMT, a 0.24MMT drop from last month

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.85, up 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.05 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.88 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.03 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.20 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.42 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

