Wheat Retreats on Friday

The wheat complex is fading gains from early in the week, as we head into the weekend. Chicago is down 20 to 29 cents across the nearby contracts. Kansas City futures are down 21 to 25 cents. MPLS spring wheat contracts are 22 to 24 cents in the red.

The Kansas Wheat Harvest report for July 20 continued to show quite variable yields with some areas averaging as much as 58 bpa while others sustained multiple hail events and little to no remaining wheat.

The International Grains Council lowered their outlook for global 23/24 wheat output by 2 MMT to 784. That is now a 19 MMT decline from last year, but still net +4 MMT from 21/22. Stocks were tightened by 1 MMT to 263.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.98 1/4, down 28 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $7.18 1/2, down 27 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $6.35, down 29 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat is at $8.50, down 24 3/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $8.03, down 24 7/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat is at $8.79 3/4, down 22 1/4 cents,

