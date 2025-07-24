Stocks

Wheat Resuming Weakness on Wednesday

July 24, 2025 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

The wheat market is trading with weakness on Wednesday, failing to see follow up buying from Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures are down 7 to 8 cents at midday. KC contracts are 7 to 8 ½ cents lower at the midday part of the Wednesday session. MPLS spring wheat is back to weaker trade on Wednesday, with losses of 4 to 6 cents.

USDA’s Export Sales report is expected to show between 250,000 and 500,000 MT in wheat sales during the week that ended on July 17.

Japan and the US agreed to a trade deal that was announced late on Tuesday. Tariffs will be set at 15% starting August 1. It also expects to boost rice imports by Japan, with Japan buying $8 billion in ag goods. For reference, ag and related exports to Japan have historically ranged from $12 to 16 billion annually.

Day 1 of the spring wheat tour estimated the northern North Dakota area yield at 50 bpa, which is below the 52.5 bpa average for the same region last year. 

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.41 1/2, down 8 cents,

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.62 1/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.24 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.47 1/4, down 7 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.85 3/4, down 6 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.07 3/4, down 4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

