Wheat Recovering on Wednesday

Wheat futures are trying to get some footing at midday, with the three exchanges higher. MPLS spring wheat contracts are leading the way, with 8 to 10 cent gains. Kansas City HRW contracts are up 5 to 8 ½ cents so far. Chicago contracts are bringing up the rear, with steadt to 3 ½ cent higher action.

At the close, CBT SRW futures were 2.5% to 2.8% lower with 17 to 18 1/4 cent losses. KC HRW futures were down by 13 to 16 cents with 1.8% to 2% losses. Spring wheat quotes in Minneapolis settled 1.6% to 2.3% lower on 13 to 19 cent losses. That was a new low for the move for Sep HRS contracts, now working at the lowest prices since May.

Russia’s IKAR estimates wheat output there at 89.5 MMT, from 88 MMT previously – citing increased yield.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.01 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.27 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $5.34 1/1, up 3 1/4 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat is at $7.44 1/2, up 7 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $6.82 1/8, up 7 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.94 3/4, up 8 1/4 cents,

