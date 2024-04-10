Wheat Rebounding Early on Wednesday

Wheat prices are starting off Wednesday with gains across all three exchanges and KC leading the charge, up 9 to 12 ½ cents. MPLS is 7 to 8 cents higher, with Chicago futures 5 to 6 cents in the green. Projected world stocks/use ratios at the end of the marketing year are still seen tightening, but demand isn’t strong enough to sustain rallies. Tuesday was another example, with a mid-morning rally failing. Kansas City closed 8 to 10 ½ cents lower. Chicago contracts were down 7 ½ to 9 ¼ cents on hard to pin down rumors of more Chinese export cancellations. MPLS spring wheat futures did rebound, settling a penny higher in old crop May, and 1 ¼ to 3 ½ lower for the other contracts.

Monthly WASDE data will get an update on Thursday, with the trade expecting an ending stocks increase after the larger than expected March 31 stocks totals. The average trade estimate is 690 mbu, which would be a 17 mbu hike from the March balance sheet update. The range is from 670 mbu to 723 mbu. For the world number, traders are estimating a 0.4 MMT increase to 259.2 MMT.

Japan’s Ministry of Ag has issued a tender to buy 121,485 MT of wheat from the US, Canada and Australia, with 27,470 MT US specific. Results for the tender are expected on Thursday morning.

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.57 3/4, down 8 cents, currently up 6 cents

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.72, down 8 1/2 cents, currently up 6 cents

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.77 1/4, down 8 cents, currently up 12 1/2 cents

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.74 1/4, down 10 1/4 cents, currently up 11 cents

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.57 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents, currently up 7 1/4 cents

