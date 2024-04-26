Wheat Rallying to Round out Strong Week

Wheat bulls are continuing to push the shorts out on Friday, as contracts are up across much of the board. Kansas City continues to lead the way, with gains of 10 to 13 cents at midday. Chicago futures are trading with 4 to 5 cent gains across the front months. MPLS spring wheat is firm to 5 ¼ cents higher on Friday.

Thursday’s Drought Monitor showed 17.01% of Kansas is now in D2 (severe) drought, up 10.03% from the previous week. Of the whole state, 97.87% is covered in some sort of abnormal dryness. D1-D4 (moderate to severe) drought has also expanded to 35.54% in OK, up 8.84% on the week. IN Texas, D2 (severe) drought was up 3.07% to 11.32%, with 2.05% listed at D3.

Crop conditions in France were also getting worse, with FranceAgriMer pegging the durum wheat crop at 67% gd/ex, down 3%, and the soft wheat crop at 63% a 1% drop on the week.

May 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.06 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.25 1/2, up 5 cents,

May 24 KCBT Wheat is at $6.42, up 10 cents,

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat is at $6.50 3/4, up 10 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 MGEX Wheat is at $7.02, up 3 3/4 cents,

