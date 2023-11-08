Wheat Rallying through Wednesday’s Midday

Wheat futures are off their highs but still up by double digits at midday. Both Dec SRW and HRW futures were up by 28 cents. Current Chicago prices are 12 to 15 cents in the black with Mar now +$6/bu. KC is trading 13 to 16 cents in the black at midday. Minneapolis prices are left out, but still up by 3 to 4 cents.

Baseline projections from USDA’s ERS show neither growth nor loss is anticipated for wheat through the next decade, with planted area hovering near 45.5m acres and harvested ~37m. Exports are projected to stay sub-900 mbu, but begin to recover from the lowest levels since the 60s seen this year and last. The baseline projection for cash price works back toward $6 for the next decade.

Russian exports appear to have slowed vs. the previous week, while FOB price quotes appear to have been $2/MT higher.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.86 3/4, up 16 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.11, up 15 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $5.05 1/4, up 16 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $6.50 1/4, up 17 3/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $5.82 1/1, up 18 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.29 1/4, up 5 cents,

