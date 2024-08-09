Wheat Rallying Double Digits to Kick Off Friday Trade

The wheat market is posting 10 to 12 cent higher trade so far on Friday morning. Futures slipped lower on Thursday across all three exchanges, following a less than supportive Export Sales report. Chicago SRW futures were fractionally to 3 cents lower in the front months. Kansas City HRW contracts were down 3 to 7 cent in most nearby contracts. MPLS spring wheat was fractionally to 2 cents weaker across most contracts.

Export Sales data showed just 273,980 MT of wheat sold in the week of August 1 for the current marketing year, a 5-week low for sales and on the low end of estimates. The top buyer was Taiwan at 105,700 MT, with Japan at 63,100 MT. There was an additional 112,000 MT sold for the 2025/26 MT.

The monthly WASDE report will be out on Monday, with the trade showing expectations for a slight increase to all wheat ending stocks from July at 859 mbu, up 3 mbu. That would likely come from an expected hike to production.

An updated estimate for EU wheat production from Strategie Grains shows a 5.8 MMT drop to their production estimate at 116.5 MMT. That was mainly due to a sizable cut to the French crop, now at 25.6 MMT and the lowest since 1986. France’s Ag Ministry cut the country crop estimate by 3.3 MMT to 26.3 MMT. FranceAgriMer also reported 88% of the country’s harvest now complete. The crop was rated at 45% gd/ex another 2% drop from the week prior.

Russia’s wheat crop was hiked by IKAR in their most recent estimate by 0.6 MMT to 83.8 MMT. SovEcon’s estimate went the opposite direction, cutting the crop by 1.8 MMT to 82.9 MMT.

Japan purchased a total of 83,445 MT of wheat in their weekly tender from the US, Canada, and Australia, as 27,925 MT was sourced from the US. Algeria’s tender saw purchases of between 600,000 and 700,000 MT of wheat on Thursday.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.37 1/2, down 3/4 cent, currently up 11 3/4 cents

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.61 1/2, down 1/2 cent, currently up 10 3/4 cents

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.51 1/2, down 4 cents, currently up 11 1/4 cents

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.68 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents, currently up 10 3/4 cents

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.85 1/4, down 1/2 cent, currently up 10 cents

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.05 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents, currently up 10 1/2 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

