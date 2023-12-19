Wheat Rallying Back for Turnaround Tuesday

Wheat left corn behind and decided to work for a turnaround Tuesday. Midday CBT prices are trading near the high for the day with 2 to 5 cent gains, after initially pushing the downside on Tuesday. KC futures are trading 1.4% to 1.9% higher and are at the highs for the day. Midday spring wheat futures are up by 4 to 5 ¼ cents.

Weekly wheat shipments were shown at 284,792 MT for the week that ended 12/12. The Export Inspections report marked that below the 317k MT last week and the 304k MT from the same week last year. USDA showed the season’s total volume reached 8.926 MMT compared to the 11.44 MMT at this point last year.

Chinese Customs data showed 660k MT of wheat was imported during November, compared to 1.01 MMT during Nov ’22. The full year’s 11.5 MMT remains 29.4% of last year’s pace.

Egypt’s GASC issued an international tender for wheat, quantities to be decided today after the offers are made, for Feb delivery. Pakistan is on the market for 110k MT of wheat. Saudi Arabia’s GFSA announced 1.353 MMT of optional origin wheat purchases made via a weekend tender – with wire sources believing the bulk of it will end up being Russian.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.21 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.31 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat is at $6.37 3/4, up 10 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat is at $7.26, up 4 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.