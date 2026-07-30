Wheat Rally Holding at Midday Amid More Black Sea Strikes

The wheat complex is trading with gains across the three exchanges so far on Thursday. Chicago SRW contracts are trading with gains of 8 to 9 cents on Thursday. KC HRW futures are 12 to 13 cents higher at midday. MPLS spring wheat is up 10 to 11 cents in the front months.

Overnight, there was a Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian grains export terminal in Taman on the Kerch Strait.

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Export Sales data showed 285,165 MT of 2026/27 MT wheat sold in the week of 7/23, compared to expectations of 200,000 to 500,000 MT heading in. That was a marketing year low and was less than half of the same week last year.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.69 1/4, up 8 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.86 3/4, up 9 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $7.37 3/4, up 12 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat is at $7.53 1/4, up 12 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat is at $7.15 1/2, up 10 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat is at $7.39, up 10 3/4 cents,

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