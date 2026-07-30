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Wheat Rally Holding at Midday Amid More Black Sea Strikes

July 30, 2026 — 11:20 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is trading with gains across the three exchanges so far on Thursday. Chicago SRW contracts are trading with gains of 8 to 9 cents on Thursday. KC HRW futures are 12 to 13 cents higher at midday. MPLS spring wheat is up 10 to 11 cents in the front months.

Overnight, there was a Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian grains export terminal in Taman on the Kerch Strait.

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Export Sales data showed 285,165 MT of 2026/27 MT wheat sold in the week of 7/23, compared to expectations of 200,000 to 500,000 MT heading in. That was a marketing year low and was less than half of the same week last year. 

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.69 1/4, up 8 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.86 3/4, up 9 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.37 3/4, up 12 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.53 1/4, up 12 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $7.15 1/2, up 10 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $7.39, up 10 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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