Wheat Rally Continues with Double Digit Gains

Wheat futures closed the Wednesday session with strength across the board. Chicago SRW futures were up another 13 to 14 cents in the nearbys. KC HRW settled with 16 to 19 cent gains in the front months. MPLS spring wheat was 16 to 23 cents in the green at midday.

Wheat exports during July totaled 1.959 MMT (71.98 mbu) according to Census data. That was a 4-month high and 33.63% above June, as well as 12.6% above the same July last year.

Taiwan purchased an estimated 101,700 MT of US wheat on Wednesday. Japan is tendering for 87,660 MT of wheat from the US and Canada on Thursday, with 63,730 MT US specific.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.65 1/4, up 13 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.80 3/4, up 14 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.85 1/4, up 18 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.93, up 16 3/4 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.01 1/4, up 22 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.23 1/2, up 16 1/4 cents,

