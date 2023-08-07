Wheat Rallies on Monday

The wheat futures market paused and faded in the afternoon, but held on to double digit gains for the close. SRW prices were 23 to 3.8% higher at the closing bell, as December printed a 20 3/4 cent gain. KC HRW prices were up by 10 to 17 1/4 cents on Monday. Spring wheat futures were firmer, ended the session 1 3/4 to 5 1/4 cents in the black.

NASS reported the winter wheat harvest at 87% complete as of 8/6. That is up 7% points for the week, and trails the 5-yr average pace by 1% point. Spring wheat harvest was 11% complete, up from 2% last week and 3ppts behind the average pace. Spring wheat conditions declined another 6 points on the Brugler500 Index to 319. Conditions have degraded all but one week since NASS tracking began for the 23/24 crop – for a net 49 point drop.

USDA’s Export Inspections data had 275,067 MT of wheat shipments for the week that ended 8/3. That was a drop from 585k MT the week prior, and was well below the 636k MT shipped during the same week last year. The report had 123k MT of the total as SRW, with 75k MT HRS for the week. The season’s wheat shipments reached 3.016 MMT, trailing last year’s pace by 493,848 MT.

The European Commission reported wheat exports reached 2.35 MMT for the first month of 23/24. That trails last season’s pace by 13%. Ukraine’s Ag Ministry reported harvest reached 3.7m HA through 8/4, bringing in 16.6 MMT of grain. That includes 2.5 MMT of wheat.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.57 1/2, up 24 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.81, up 20 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.90 5/8, up 25 1/4 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.69 3/4, up 17 1/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $7.08 1/8, up 15 3/4 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $8.24 1/4, up 2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.