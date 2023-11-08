News & Insights

Wheat Rallies on Black Sea Attack News

Reports of a shipping vessel was struck by a missile in the black sea sparked wheat future buying. It was not confirmed whether the vessel was set to load Ukrainian grain, just that it was struck upon entering port near Odessa. At the close, Chicago wheat was up by 19 to 20 ½ cents, closing just 6c off the high. KC wheat rallied 19 to 22 ½ cents across the front months. MGE spring wheat futures were 9 ¼ to 11 ¼ cents higher at the close for Wednesday.  

The weekly Export Sales report is anticipated to have between 250k MT and 500k MT of wheat bookings for the week that ended 11/2. 

Baseline projections from USDA’s ERS show neither growth nor loss is anticipated for wheat through the next decade, with planted area hovering near 45.5m acres and harvested ~37m. Exports are projected to stay sub-900 mbu, but begin to recover from the lowest levels since the 60s seen this year and last. The baseline projection for cash price works back toward $6 for the next decade. 

Russian exports appear to have slowed vs. the previous week, while FOB price quotes appear to have been $2/MT higher. 

 

