Wheat Rallies Double Digits on Tuesday

Wheat put on a rally across all three exchanges on Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures were up 11 ½ to 16 cents across the board at the close. KC HRW contracts closed with gains of 14 1/2 to 16 3/4 cents on the day. MPLS spring wheat posted gains of 9 ¾ to 13 cents at the close.

Crop Progress data indicated that the winter wheat crop was 39% planted, with emergence at 14%, both 1% ahead of the average pace.

EU exports were tallied at 6.14 MMT by the European commission from July 1 to September 29, which is a drop of 2.14 MMT from the same period last year. A Ukrainian farmers association reported 3 MMT in grain shipments from the country in September, a 16% drop from last year, with 2.34 MMT of that wheat.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.99, up 15 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.19 1/2, up 15 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.98 1/4, up 14 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.13 1/2, up 15 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.34 3/4, up 13 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.56 1/4, up 13 cents,

