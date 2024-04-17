News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Pushing Lower at Midday

April 17, 2024 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The wheat markets are heading lower at midday, pressed by the winter wheat. Chicago contracts are down 8 to 9 cents at midday, as well as the Kansas City futures. Minneapolis spring wheat is steady to 3 cents in the red at midday.

USDA will release the weekly Export Sales report on Thursday. Most in the trade are expecting another light round of old crop sales as we near the end of the MY, with net reduction of 100,000 to net sales of 200,000 MT. Estimates for new crop are in a range of 150,000-400,00 MT. 

Egypt’s GASC purchased 120,000 MT of Ukrainian wheat in their tender on Tuesday. Japan is seeking 94,612 MT of wheat from the US and Canada, with 34,272 MT US specific.

May 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.41 1/2, down 8 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.56 1/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

May 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.79 1/4, down 8 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.74 1/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Jul 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.42, down 3 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.