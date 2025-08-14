Wheat Pushing Losses to Thursday Morning

Wheat is trading with continued losses in the winter wheat contracts so far this morning. The wheat complex closed mixed across the three markets on Wednesday. CBT soft red wheat futures led the bulls, with contracts 2 to 3 cents higher. Preliminary open interest was up 7,325 contracts. KC HRW futures were down 2 to 4 cents in the front months on the session, as weakness remained. MPLS spring wheat was mixed, with nearby September down ¼ cent and December up a penny.

Export Sales data from USDA will be released on Thursday morning, as traders are looking for the export business to continue to come in as the US is competitive on the world market. Analysts are looking for the 2025/26 number to all in between 400,000 and 850,000 MT.

A South Korean importer purchased 50,000 MT of US wheat in their tender overnight.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.07 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents, currently down 4 1/4 cents

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.28 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents, currently down 4 1/4 cents

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.06 3/4, down 4 cents, currently down 5 1/4 cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.28, down 2 cents, currently down 6 1/4 cents

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.77, down 1/4 cent, currently up 1/2 cent

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.96, up 1 cent, currently up 1/4 cent

