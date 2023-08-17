Wheat Pushes Lower on Thursday

The wheat complex can’t seem to get out of its weak spell. Kansas City HRW futures led the way lower today, with contracts down 4 ¾ to 11 cents. Chicago SRW contracts were down 4 ¾ to 8 ¼ cents at the close. MPLS spring wheat tried to hold things together, anywhere from up a penny in 2024 contracts to 3 ¼ cents lower in nearby September.

This morning’s Export Sales report pegged 359,539 MT of wheat bookings in the week of 8/10, in the middle of the trade estimates. That was down 36.65% from last week’s MY high. Much of the sales came via HRS at 219,484 MT, with HRW at 85,367, and SRW totaling 56,618 MT. White wheat was a net reduction of 30,341 MT after last week’s large purchase total, with durum a MY high of 28,411 MT in sales.

International Grains Council data form Thursday showed production across the globe unch from the July projection at 784 MMT. Ending stocks for 23/24 were down 2 MMT on larger consumption.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.89 1/2, down 8 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.15 1/4, down 7 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.22 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.33, down 10 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.71, down 9 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.87 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.