Wheat Pulls Out Gains on Wednesday

The wheat market saw some strength on Wednesday, with the winter wheat exchanges posting gains. Chicago SRW futures were up 7 to 8 cents at the close. Kansas City HRW futures saw contracts 10 to 12 cents higher on Wednesday. Minneapolis spring wheat futures fell to weakness, with contracts down 3 to 4 cents

Rains are expected to make their way in parts of SRW country over the next week. Much of the HRW country misses out on the rainfall, from southwest NE through the western portions of KS and the panhandle of TX.

Tuesday was the first day of the annual Hard Red Wheat Tour through Kansas, with the Day 1 route results at 50.5 bpa. That is above the 49.9 bpa from day 1 last year and a 4-year high. Day 2 results will be announced this evening.

Thursday morning’s Export Sales report is expected to show old crop wheat bookings between net reductions of 200,000 MT and net sales of 100,000 MT. Business for 2025/26 is seen at 350,000 and 600,000 MT.

Algeria purchased an estimated 660,000 MT of wheat in a recent tender on Wednesday.

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.24 3/4, up 7 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.39, up 7 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.23, up 11 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.37, up 10 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.77, down 3 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.90 3/4, down 3 cents,

