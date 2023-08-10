Wheat Prices Working Higher on Thursday

Front month wheat futures are trading off their highs, but still in positive territory. CBT wheat futures are a penny to 7 cents higher with Sep 2 cents under the earlier high. KC price backed off a nickel, but are still up by 5 1/2 to 10 1/4 cents. Spring wheat futures are fractionally to 2 1/4 cents in the black.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed 567,574 MT (20.9 mbu) of wheat was booked during the week that ended 8/3. That was larger than pre-report estimates and a MY high. Shipments were 351k MT (12.9 mbu) for a season total of 2.935 MMT (107.8 mbu). USDA had the bulk of business as HRS and white, and listed Philippines and Japan as the top buyers.

The European Commission reported wheat shipments at 2.92 MMT MYTD through 8/6. That trails the 3.48 MMT from last year’s pace.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.41 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.66 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $5.74 1/8, up 6 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat is at $7.71 1/4, up 9 3/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $7.10 1/2, up 9 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat is at $8.22 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.