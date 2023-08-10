News & Insights

Wheat Prices Working Higher on Thursday

August 10, 2023 — 01:01 pm EDT

Front month wheat futures are trading off their highs, but still in positive territory. CBT wheat futures are a penny to 7 cents higher with Sep 2 cents under the earlier high. KC price backed off a nickel, but are still up by 5 1/2 to 10 1/4 cents. Spring wheat futures are fractionally to 2 1/4 cents in the black. 

USDA’s Export Sales report showed 567,574 MT (20.9 mbu) of wheat was booked during the week that ended 8/3. That was larger than pre-report estimates and a MY high. Shipments were 351k MT (12.9 mbu) for a season total of 2.935 MMT (107.8 mbu). USDA had the bulk of business as HRS and white, and listed Philippines and Japan as the top buyers. 

The European Commission reported wheat shipments at 2.92 MMT MYTD through 8/6. That trails the 3.48 MMT from last year’s pace. 

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.41 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.66 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  is at $5.74 1/8, up 6 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.71 1/4, up 9 3/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat  is at $7.10 1/2, up 9 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat  is at $8.22 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,


