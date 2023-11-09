Wheat Prices Fading into Report Day

Wheat futures are backing off into report day with AM prices 3 to 6 cents in the red. Reports of a ship being struck by a missile in the port of Odesa sparked wheat future buying on Wednesday - some sources indicated the Liberian flagged ship was picking up iron ore purchased by China. At the close, Chicago wheat was up by 19 to 20 ½ cents, closing just 6c off the high. KC wheat rallied 19 to 22 ½ cents across the front months. MGE spring wheat futures were 9 ¼ to 11 ¼ cents higher at the close for Wednesday.

The weekly Export Sales report is anticipated to have between 250k MT and 500k MT of wheat bookings for the week that ended 11/2.

Traders are looking for USDA to report U.S. wheat carryout within 20 mbu of October’s 670 mbu. in today’s WASDE report.

Baseline projections from USDA’s ERS show All Wheat acreage dipping to 48.0 million in 2024 and going down to 45.5 million by 2027. Exports are projected to stay sub-900 mbu for the entire decade, but begin to recover from the lowest levels since the 60s seen this year and last. The baseline projection for cash price works back toward $6 for the next decade.

Russian exports appear to have slowed vs. the previous week, while FOB price quotes appear to have been $2/MT higher. There were also rumors that Russia was moving to cap all wheat exports for the year, not just durum. The alleged cap is well above current shipments, however, leaving room for additional sales.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.92 1/4, up 22 cents, currently down 6 cents

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.16 1/2, up 20 1/2 cents, currently down 5 cents

Cash SRW Wheat is at $5.10 1/2, up 22 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $6.55, up 22 1/2 cents, currently down 4 1/2 cents

Cash HRW Wheat is at $5.86 1/2, up 22 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.35 1/2, up 11 1/4 cents, currently down 3 1/2 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

