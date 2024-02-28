Wheat Prices Dropping on Wednesday

Wheat futures are trading 1% to 1.5% weaker at Wednesday’s midday. Chicago futures are down by as much as 12 cents, though the May contract is still at a net 5 cent gain for the week. May SRW is also a 2 ¾ cent discount to May HRW. KC wheat futures are down by 8 cents at midday. Minneapolis futures are trading 7 ¾ to 9 cents lower at midday.

Analysts are looking for wheat export sales to be reported between 200k MT and 500k MT for the week of 2/22. New crop wheat sales are estimated below 100k MT.

The 8-14 day outlook is calling for warmer than normal temps for the Eastern half of the US, with the Westers a little cooler. The central Plains are expected to be near normal temps for the first half of March. Much of the US (with exception to the Dakotas and MT) is expected to see above normal chances for precip.

Wire sources had South Korea as buying 172.3k MT of wheat from U.S., Canada, from Australia.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.76 1/2, down 9 1/2 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.76 1/4, down 8 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.90 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat is at $6.50 1/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

