Wheat Pressure Continues on Tuesday

The wheat complex is facing slight weakness at Tuesday’s midday, with contracts down across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures are down 4 to 7 cents. Kansas City HRW contracts are 6 to 7 cents lower in the nearbys. MPLS spring wheat is 3 to 4 cents in the red.

The weekly Crop Progress report showed a total of 30% of the spring wheat crop planted, ahead of the 21% 5-year average pace but shy of the 34% estimate. Emergence was tallied at 5%, matching normal.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The US winter wheat crop was listed at 27% headed as of April 27, 5 percentage points ahead of normal. Winter wheat ratings were back up 4% to 49% good/excellent, as the Brugler500 index was rising 9 points to 334.

The European Commission tallies the 2024/25 soft wheat exports at 17.467 MMT from July 1 to April 27. That is a drop of 9.7 MMT from the same period last year. SovEcon raised it’s 2024/25 Russian export estimate by 0.2 MMT to 40.7 MMT. The 2025/26 projection was up 0.6 MMT at 39.7 MMT.

May 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.08 1/2, down 7 cents,

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.26 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.18, down 6 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.33 1/2, down 6 1/4 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.02 1/2, up 12 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.93 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.