Wheat Pressing Downside into Midweek Session

Wheat prices are at their overnight lows on 3 to 6c losses this morning. Futures flipped to net lower on the weekly charts with double digit losses in a Turnaround Tuesday session. CBT SRW finished the day 11 ½ to 14 ¼ cents weaker across the front months. Wire reports had Egypt buying 480,000 MT of Russian wheat at below market prices. KC futures were down by 13 ¾ to 14 ¾ cents. MGE futures were the firmest of the domestic market, but still closed with 7 ½ to 9 ¼ cent losses.

USDA’s NASS had winter wheat planting 57% finished by 10/8. That was up 17% points for the week and matches the average pace. Emergence was marked at 29% as of 10/8, up from 15% the week prior and vs. 30% during the same week last year.

USDA had 395k MT of wheat shipments during the week that ended 10/5. That was down from 429k LW and from 616k LY. Over 195k MT of the total was white wheat, followed by 81k as HRS. USDA’s data had 6.487 MMT of total exports for the season, compared to 2.8 MMT last year.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.58 1/2, down 14 1/4 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.90, down 13 1/2 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.76 1/2, down 14 1/8 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.71 1/4, down 14 3/4 cents, currently down 5 3/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.08 5/8, down 16 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.23 1/2, down 7 1/2 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

