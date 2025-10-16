Stocks

Wheat Posts Marginal Losses on Wednesday

October 16, 2025 — 02:05 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat markets were trying to pull back to the higher side on Wednesday, though contracts leaked lower at the close. CBT soft red wheat futures were down 1 to 2 cents on the session. KC HRW futures were fractionally lower at midweek. MPLS spring wheat futures saw 2 to 3 cent losses on the day.

The next week is looking to see a drier pattern in the Southern Plains, with light totals moving east and heavier 1-2 inch totals in SRW area.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

A South Korean importer purchased 50,000 MT of wheat from the US overnight. The FranceAgriMer estimates the country’s soft wheat exports outside the EU at 7.85 MT, unchanged from the prior estimate, with inside the EU exports up 0.3 MMT to 7.04 MMT. They also estimate ending stocks at 2.79 MT, a 0.85 T reduction from the previous number. 

USDA will not release their weekly Export Sales report this week (set for Friday due to the Monday holiday) due to the government. Wheat sales are seen at 300,000 to 650,000 MT in the week of October 9.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $4.98 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.15 3/4, down 1 cent,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $4.88 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.08 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.51, down 2 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.71 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.