Wheat Posts Losses on Month-End Selling

May 30, 2024 — 07:16 pm EDT

After a month of solid gains, the wheat complex posted some selling ahead of Friday’s month end. Chicago contracts were down 10 to 12 cents in the front months. Kansas City futures are down 10 to 11 cents so far. MPLS spring wheat is 9-10 cents lower in the nearbys.

Weather played some factor today, as rains are expected to sneak back into wheat growing regions in Russia. Much of the US Southern Plains, as well as SRW country, is also expected to see precip over the next week.

Taiwan purchased 96,850 MT of US wheat in their tender that was due today for July/August shipment. Export Sales data will be delayed until Friday morning, with the trade expecting net reduction of 100,000 to net sales of 100,000 MT during the week of 5/23. New crop sales are seen in the middle of the 200,000-400,000 MT range.

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.81, down 11 3/4 cents,

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $7.02 1/2, down 11 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.09 1/2, down 10 1/4 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.23 1/2, down 10 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $7.42, down 10 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $7.51 3/4, down 9 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

