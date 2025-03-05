News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Posts Double Digit Losses on Tuesday

March 05, 2025 — 02:50 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Wheat is trading with gains on a turnaround Wednesday, with all three exchanges higher. The wheat complex closed Tuesday with losses across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were 11 to 13 1/2 cents lower on the day. KC HRW futures were down 13 to 14 cents across the front months. There were another 85 delivery notices for March KC wheat overnight, with 3 deliveries for March CBT wheat. MPLS spring wheat posted 11 to 18 cent losses led by in delivery March.  

USDA reported a private export sale of 130,000 MT of white wheat to South Korea on Tuesday morning for 2024/25 shipment 

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

Mexico has given a Sunday deadline on how they will respond to President Trump’s 25% tariff, as Canada has already responded with 25% tariffs on $30 billion(Canadian) of US goods. A second round of Canadian tariffs are coming in the next 21 days on $125 billion. Later on Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Lutnick indicated there may be an announcement coming on Wednesday regarding a potential relief of the tariffs. 

In response to the additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods, China has issued a 15% tariff on imports of US wheat. China has 0 MT in wheat on the books and just 139,119 MT in total shipments to China this year.

EU wheat exports have totaled 13.93 MMT from the beginning of July to March 2, down from 22.04 MMT in the same period last year. Japan has issued a tender to buy 94,282 MT of wheat from the US, Canada, and Australia, with 35,882 MT US specific.

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.18 1/2, down 13 1/2 cents, currently up 11 1/2 cents

May 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.36 3/4, down 11 cents, currently up 11 cents

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.34, down 13 1/2 cents, currently up 4 1/4 cents

May 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.48 1/2, down 13 1/2 cents, currently up 9 1/2 cents

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.64 1/2, down 17 3/4 cents, currently unch

May 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.80, down 11 1/4 cents, currently up 10 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.