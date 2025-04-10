Wheat Posting Mixed Action on Wednesday

The wheat complex is mixed at midday, with the hard red contracts showing the strength. Chicago SRW futures are leaking lower with fractional to 2 cent losses. Kansas City HRW contracts are up 3 to 5 cents at midday. MPLS spring wheat is posting 4 to 5 cent gains in the front months.

USDA will release Export Sales data on Thursday morning, with the trade looking for between net reductions of 100,000 MT to net sales of 400,000 MT for old crop. New crop sales are estimated to be between 0-200,000 MT.

US wheat ending stocks estimates will be updated on Thursday, as the trade is looking for 825 mbu. That would be up 6 mbu from last month if realized. World ending stocks are expected to be up 0.31 MMT to 260.39 MMT according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

May 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.39 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.52 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.66, up 4 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.78, up 3 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.05 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.18 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

