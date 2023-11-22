Wheat Posting Mixed Action Ahead of the Holiday

The wheat market is showing mixed trade across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW contracts are up 1 to 3 3/4 cents on the session. Kansas City HRW are fractionally lower in the front months. MPLS spring wheat is steady to 3 cents lower so far on the day.

A large private export sale of 110,000 MT of SRW wheat was reported to China by the USDA this morning. With the Export Sales report released on Friday morning, the trade is estimating all wheat sales in the week of 11/16 in a range of 125,000 to 450,000 MT.

Algeria, was back in the market for wheat, this time purchasing an estimated 90,000-100,000 MT of wheat from the Black Sea region. A South Korean importer bought 55,000 MT of feed grade wheat, expected to be from Ukraine or the EU. APK-Inform raised their Ukraine wheat export forecast to 13 MMT vs. USDA at 12 MMT.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.58, up 3 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.86 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $4.75 5/8, up 11 5/8 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $6.15 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $5.47 3/8, up 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.15 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

