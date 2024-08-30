News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Posting Midday Strength

August 30, 2024 — 02:26 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

The wheat complex is trading higher across the three exchanges on the Friday session. Chicago SRW futures was up 3 to 7 cents in the nearbys. There were 416 deliveries issued against September CBT wheat futures on first notice day. KC HRW is 1 to 5 1/2 cents higher in the front months. MPLS spring wheat is 4 to 5 cents in the green across the nearby contracts. 

All wheat export commitments have been taken to 10.023 MMT including products, which is 45% of the USDA forecast total for 2024/25 sales and lagging the 47% average pace. Total shipments from the FAS data are now 4.999 MMT, or 22% of USDA’s number and behind the 24% average.

Russia wheat production estimate is pegged at 82.5 MMT according to the latest SovEcon release, down 0.8 MMT from the previous estimate.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.32 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.51 3/4, up 3 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.51, up 5 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.61 1/2, up 1 cent,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.66 1/2, up 4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.95 1/2, up 5 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.