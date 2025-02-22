News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Popping Higher at Midday

February 22, 2025 — 05:17 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat market is trading firmer on Friday, with contracts in the green across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures are up 3 to 4 cents so far on the day. KC HRW futures are back up 3 to 4 cents as well on the session. MPLS spring wheat is steady so far at midday. March options expire today.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed wheat bookings continuing their stout run, with 532,674 MT sold in the week ending on 2/13, near the top end of the 300,000 and 600,000 MT trade estimates. That was down 6.48% from the week prior, but still 128.11% larger than the same week in 2024. Mexico was the buyer of 147,300 MT, with Japan in for 69,900 MT. New crop sales bested the 0-50,000 MT expectations at 98,500 MT, a MY high.  

The FranceAgriMer showed improving conditions of the French soft wheat crop by 1% to 74% gd/ex.

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.89 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

May 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.03 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.11 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.23 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.32 3/4, unch,

May 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.47 3/4, unch,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.