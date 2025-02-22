Wheat Popping Higher at Midday

The wheat market is trading firmer on Friday, with contracts in the green across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures are up 3 to 4 cents so far on the day. KC HRW futures are back up 3 to 4 cents as well on the session. MPLS spring wheat is steady so far at midday. March options expire today.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed wheat bookings continuing their stout run, with 532,674 MT sold in the week ending on 2/13, near the top end of the 300,000 and 600,000 MT trade estimates. That was down 6.48% from the week prior, but still 128.11% larger than the same week in 2024. Mexico was the buyer of 147,300 MT, with Japan in for 69,900 MT. New crop sales bested the 0-50,000 MT expectations at 98,500 MT, a MY high.

The FranceAgriMer showed improving conditions of the French soft wheat crop by 1% to 74% gd/ex.

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.89 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

May 25 CBOT Wheat is at $6.03 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat is at $6.11 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat is at $6.23 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.32 3/4, unch,

May 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.47 3/4, unch,

