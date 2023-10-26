Wheat Open Interest Climbing

Wheat is trading fractionally to 5 cents higher across the domestic classes into the weekly USDA Export Sales report. The front month wheat prices were dropped on Wednesday. Chicago closed 1% to 2% in the red with a 12c loss in the Dec contract. Chicago wheat open interest is up to 444k contracts according to CME, a 32k (7.7%) increase in the past month. Yesterday Dec SRW saw net new selling with +4k contracts. KC futures were down by 9 ½ to 14 cents on the day. Spring wheat was firmer on the day, ending 3 to 7 ½ cents in the red.

Analysts are looking for USDA to report between 300k MT and 600k MT of wheat bookings in the weekly Export Sales report.

USDA’s Ag Attache has a 1% higher yield and a 400k larger wheat crop for Ukraine than the official WAOB figure. The Attache has Ukrainian wheat output at 22.9 MMT, with 10.5 MMT for export.

Wheat conditions in Argentina continue to deteriorate, as BAGE suggests 47% of the crop is in poor or very poor condition.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.68 1/2, down 12 cents, currently up 4 3/4 cents

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.96 1/4, down 11 1/4 cents, currently up 3 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.87 7/8, down 11 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.49, down 14 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $5.87 3/4, down 14 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.20 3/4, down 7 1/2 cents, currently up 4 1/4 cents

