Wheat Off Highs, Trading Mixed

August 04, 2023 — 12:50 pm EDT

Wheat futures are holding a penny to 5 1/4 cents in the black at midday, though the hard red markets have turned back to the minus side. Current HRW futures 8 to 10 cents in the red and down nearly 30 cents from the earlier highs. HRS prices are down by 2 1/2 to 4 cents at midday and 20 cents below their session highs. 

Wheat prices spiked overnight after a Russian naval vessel was attacked near the major Russian port of Novorossiysk, resulting in a temporary halt to some export operations. 

French Milling Wheat Futures were also off their highs, but still up 4.25 euros on the day to 236.25/MT. 

US Export Sales data from the week that ended 7/27 included 421,282 MT of 23/24 wheat bookings. Over half of the bookings were HRS, leaving the spring wheat commitments at 34% of the total 5.84 MMT. 

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.32 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.60 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  is at $5.64 1/1, up 5 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.59 3/4, down 7 3/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat  is at $7.00, down 7 3/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat  is at $8.31 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

