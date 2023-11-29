Wheat Now Net Higher for the Week into Wednesday

Wheat prices are starting off Wednesday with follow through gains of 3 to 8 cents across the domestic futures. The OI data from CME has Dec contracts in Chicago with 13,182 (v.s. 147k for Mar), 4,710 in KC (v. 133k), and 8.5k in MGE compared to 43k for March contracts. First Notice Day for Dec wheat deliveries is Thursday. The wheat futures rallied 1.8% to nearly 4% across the domestic classes on Tuesday. KC HRW futures led the way with 19 to 23 cent gains. Chicago futures were up by 11 cents. Spring wheat prices were 14 cents stronger at the close.

Wire reports showed South Korea booked 95k MT of wheat via tender from U.S. and Canada. Taiwan also purchased 109,325 MT of U.S. wheat via tender. As of Sunday, the EU reports soft wheat exports for the marketing year to date total 12 MMT. That would be down 18% vs. LY as cheap Russian offers have crowded out some US and EU sales. Weakness in EU prices over the past week (more than $10/MT in 4 sessions) came in part because of a Chinese request to delay shipment of some EU wheat purchases until spring.

Estimates going into the StatsCan Crop Production report show traders are looking for wheat output around 31.1 MMT, and between 29.3 and 32.3 MMT. Last year’s wheat production was 29.8 MMT, and USDA is currently using 31 MMT. By class, traders are looking for StatsCan to show 24 MMT for spring wheat and 4.1 for durum.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.43 3/4, up 9 1/2 cents, currently up 5 cents

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.72, up 11 cents, currently up 5 1/4 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.75 5/8, up 11 5/8 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.13, up 23 cents, currently up 8 3/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $5.47 3/8, up 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.94 1/2, up 10 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

