Wheat Neutral after Overnight Trade

Current wheat prices are sitting within 2 cents of UNCH across all of the domestic classes. The Dec SRW contract saw an overnight trading range of 9 cents from -3 ¼ to +5 ¾. The wheat session finished the midweek session with gains, led by Chicago prices. SRW futures were 6 to 9 ¾ cents higher. KC futures were up by 2 ¼ to 3 ¾ cents higher on Wednesday. MGE futures were up by 3 to 5 ¾ cents on the session.

Analyst expectations for the week’s wheat export sales range 350k MT and 800k MT for the week that ended 10/12.

The European Commission reported 8.81 MMT of wheat has been shipped this season through 10/15. That trails the 11.3 MMT pace last year.

SovEcon lowered their estimate for wheat production by 200k MT to 91.4 MMT, citing worsening spring wheat conditions. Ukraine has exported 4 MMT of wheat since July 1 out of total grain exports of 7.8 MMT. The closing of the Grain Corridor has limited exports, down 32% vs. year ago for that same period. Port tracking shows 34 vessels have arrived at Ukraine ports since September 6, with 20 of them taking out grains.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.80 1/4, up 9 3/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.08, up 9 1/4 cents, currently UNCH

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.98 3/8, up 9 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.70 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.08 1/8, up 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.33 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents, currently UNCH

