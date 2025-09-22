Wheat Mostly Weaker on Monday AM Trade

Wheat is down across the winter wheat contracts on Monday morning, with spring wheat holding higher. The wheat complex added to the weakness on Friday, with losses across the three markets. CBT soft red wheat futures were 1 to 2 cents in the red, with December just a penny lower last week. Preliminary open interest was up 2,235 contracts on Friday. KC HRW futures were down 2 to 3 cents on Friday, taking the weekly loss to 7 ½ cents for December. MPLS spring wheat futures posted 3 to 4 ¼ cent losses, with December down 4 ¼ cent since last Friday. The US dollar index bounced into the Friday close, adding pressure to the commodities, up $0.334 to $97.305.

The 7-day forecast is calling for 1-3 inches of rain from the eastern portions of the Central Plain, spilling over to the Appalachian range

The Friday afternoon Commitment of Traders report indicated spec funds in Chicago wheat futures and options were trimming back their net short position by 6,569 contracts as of Tuesday, taking the total to 85,825 contracts. In Kansas City wheat futures and options, they trimmed their net short position by 1491 contracts, taking it to 51,534 contracts as of September 16.

The weekly Export Sales report showed accumulated sales (shipped and unshipped) at 13.156 MMT, which is 20% larger than last year and a 5-year high for that week. That is 54% of the USDA wheat export projection and 1 point ahead of the 5-year average sale pace.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.22 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents, currently down 4 3/4 cents

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.40 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents, currently down 4 1/2 cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.07 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.29 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.68 1/2, down 4 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.88, down 3 3/4 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

