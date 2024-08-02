Wheat Mostly Lower to Kick off Friday

Wheat prices are seeing some weakness as we start Friday. Futures closed out the Thursday session with contracts getting a fresh first of the month pop. Chicago SRW futures were up 5 to 7 cents on the day. Kansas City HRW contracts were 5 to 8 cents higher. MPLS spring wheat was up 6 to 7 cents.

The weekly Export Sales report from USDA showed 286,598 MT of wheat sold for the current marketing year in the week of July 24. That was on the lower end of the 250,000 to 550,000 MT estimates.

Japan’ weekly MOA tender saw the country purchase 119,145 MT of corn from the three usual suspects, Australia, Canada, and the US, with 57,575 MT originating from the latter. There was an additional tender from Taiwan overnight, buying 105,650 MT of US wheat.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.32, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cents

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.56 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.54 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents, currently down 1/4 cents

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.70 3/4, up 5 cents, currently down 3/4 cents

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.88 1/2, up 7 cents, currently up 1/4 cents

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.08, up 7 cents, currently down 1/4 cents

