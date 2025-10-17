Wheat Mostly Higher at Midday

The wheat markets are showing midday gains in the winter wheat contracts on Thursday, with spring wheat showing weakness. CBT soft red wheat futures are 4 to 5 cents higher so far on the Thursday session. KC HRW futures were 1 to 2 cents higher at the midday session. MPLS spring wheat futures are showing fractional losses at midday

The next week is looking to see a drier pattern in the Southern Plains, with light totals moving east and heavier 1-2 inch totals in SRW area.

USDA will not release their weekly Export Sales report this week (set for Friday due to the Monday holiday) due to the government. Wheat sales are seen at 300,000 to 650,000 MT in the week of October 9.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.03, up 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.19 3/4, up 4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $4.90 1/4, up 2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.10 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.51, unch,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.70 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

